Saturday, June 4, 2022
Elsa Majimbo Reflects on Her Journey After TikTok Success: “How Did We Get Here?”

Elsa Majimbo is thankful.

The Kenya star made this year’s class of Forbes 30 Under 30, and to celebrate the feat, she took to her Twitter to look back at how far she has come since launching her TikTok account during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imagine posting videos cause of boredom and ending up on Vogue, GQ etc, getting Forbes 30 under 30 and other awards, moving to LA and creating a global audience and way more,” she wrote, adding, “Wtaf is going on. How did we get here?”

This has warmed the hearts of many people, with fans wishing her well and hoping to read more about her successes.

See her post:

