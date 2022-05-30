Elon Musk’s Starlink to battle MTN, Airtel others for customers in Nigeria

The foray of Elon Musk’s Starlink into the Nigerian telecoms market is set to drive a new wave of competition among the telecommunications service providers in the country.

The new entrant will have to battle for customers who are currently subscribing to internet service from MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9mobile, and over 200 Internet Service Providers (ISPs) earlier licensed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Starlink had acquired two licences from the NCC, which include an International Gateway licence and an ISP licence, Nairametrics reports

With the ISP licence, Starlink will be competing with the top ISPs in Nigeria such as Spectranet, FibreOne, Tizeti, iPNX, among others, and the mobile network operators, who currently have the larger chunk of internet customers in Nigeria.

Although Starlink has an edge over other service providers in that it will be providing its service via satellite, which can be accessed anywhere all over the country, its survival will still depend on how competitive its prices are.

