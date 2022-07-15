Elon Musk’s Father Errol Confirms He and His Stepdaughter Welcomed a Second Child

Elon Musk’s dad, Errol, has revealed that he welcomed a second with his own 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun, the 76-year-old father of the popular Tesla boss said that their second child was born three years ago.

They welcomed their first child, Elliot Rush, in 2017. And now he reveals that their latest offspring, a daughter, was “unplanned.” They had been living together for about 18 months following the birth of Elliot, but don’t anymore.

“It’s not practical. She’s 35,” he explained. “Eventually if I’m still around, she might wind up back with me.”

“Any man who marries a [younger] woman, even if you feel very sprightly, it’s going to be nice for a while, but there’s a big gap … and that gap is going to show itself,” Musk added. Errol mentioned that the circumstances were slightly different when he was married to Bezuidenhout’s mother Heide, saying, “I married her mother when she was 25 and I was 45. She was probably one of the best looking woman I’ve ever seen in my life.”

it is worthy to note that Jana was four years old when Errol became her stepfather. He married her mother Heide for 18 years, and had two children of their own. Then they separated and he moved on to his stepdaughter.

Errol now adds that his daughters were “shocked” to find out about his relationship with Jana. “And they still don’t like it,” he said. “They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister.”

