Elon Musk Wants to Terminate His $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Elon Musk now wants to back away from his Twitter acquisition deal.

Per Complex, the Tesla CEO shared this intention in a letter filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, in which he claims he’s terminating the $44 billion agreement because the platform made “false and misleading” statements during the negotiation process, and failed to meet its contractual obligations.

“Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement, and is likely to suffer a Company Material Adverse Effect,” the letter reads.

The letter was written by Musk’s attorney Mike Ringler, and it comes mere months after the Tesla boss made a huge splash with his plan to buy the social platform.

Now, he wants out.

“Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information,” the statement read. “Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information.”

Associated Press adds that the acquisition included a $1 billion breakup fee that would be paid by whichever party decided to walk away. This has stirred major conversation on social media, with experts suggesting that Twitter may decide to take the issue to court in an attempt to save the deal or secure a larger payout.

“Merger agreements are drafted to avoid exactly what Musk is doing, which is try to find some tiny little false thing and then say, ‘Whoops, I get to walk away now,” Ann Lipton, a business law professor at Tulane University Law School, told NPR.

“They specifically say things like, you can’t back out unless it’s not just false, but incredibly false, hugely false, massively damaging to the company … [Twitter] would much rather have the $54.20 without a court fight, but it’s worth fighting over … There is a lot that they could sacrifice that would still make it worth it in the end if they got to force Musk to close.”

