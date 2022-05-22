Sunday, May 22, 2022
Elon Musk to Set Up Litigation Unit Following Claims of Sexual Harassment

Elon Musk has announced that he will be establishing a hardcore litigation department following claims of sexual harassment levelled against him.

The tech mogul and Tesla boss called for applications to fill the role via his Twitter account on Friday.

Musk stated that he was looking for “hardcore street fighters” who would report directly to him.

“Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate and execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me,” he tweeted. “Please send three to five bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.”

In the series of tweets, the billionaire highlighted his commitments as regards the department stating, “We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win.

