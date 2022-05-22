Elon Musk to Set Up Litigation Unit Following Claims of Sexual Harassment

Elon Musk has announced that he will be establishing a hardcore litigation department following claims of sexual harassment levelled against him.

The tech mogul and Tesla boss called for applications to fill the role via his Twitter account on Friday.

Musk stated that he was looking for “hardcore street fighters” who would report directly to him.

“Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate and execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me,” he tweeted. “Please send three to five bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.”

In the series of tweets, the billionaire highlighted his commitments as regards the department stating, “We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win.

Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me. Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability. [email protected] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Please include links to cases you have tried — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption. There will be blood. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

