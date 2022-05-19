Elon Musk Tells Why He Will No Longer Be Voting Democrat in the US: “They Have Become the Party of Division & Hate”

Elon Musk is done with the democrats in the United States and their liberal politics he considers divisive.

Writing on his Twitter, the Tesla boss noted that he had always loved the party because of the kindness they preached, which he alleges has now been replaced with hate.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold,” he said.

He also spoke more about this in podcast interview in which he addresses what he considers to be a “very far-left bias” on Twitter.

“The reality is that Twitter at this point, you know, has a very far-left bias,” Musk said. “I would classify myself as a moderate, neither Republican nor Democrat. And in fact, I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats historically, overwhelmingly. I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now, this election, I will.”

Check out the interview:

