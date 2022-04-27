Elon Musk Says People Who are not Happy With Him and Twitter are Against “Free Speech”

Elon Musk believes that those who are opposed to his purchase of Twitter do not really have a problem with him but with his quest for “free speech.”

The Tesla boss recently bid and won Twitter for $44 billion. The deal resounded all over the world, rattling many people, especially liberal politicians. And Musk thinks they are offended because they do not want people to be free to speak as the law permits on the platform.

“The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all,” he tweeted yesterday, and only can easily recall that Donald Trump, under his guise of “free speech,” made incendiary remarks that got him kicked out of the platform.

Now, Musk has made it clear what he means by free speech on Twitter: “By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

See his post:

By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...