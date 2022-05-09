Elon Musk Says He Could ‘Die in Mysterious Circumstances’ Amid Showdown With Russia

Elon Musk has bid his followers goodbye in a bizarre Twitter post that has stirred heated reactions.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” the Tesla boss wrote on Twitter. And this came not long after he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency.

In the alleged statement, Rogozin accused Musk of being “involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.”

“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool,” Rogozin concluded. This is why Musk believes that Russians could make an attempt on his life. dying in mysterious circumstances.

It is worthy to note that Musk and Rogozin have openly quarreled throughout the war in Ukraine.

