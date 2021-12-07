Elon Musk Says America Should ‘Delete’ All Government Subsidies to Solve Debt Issue

Elon Musk does not believe in government subsidies.

The Tesla boss made this point clear during the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit on Monday, where he noted that he supports the idea of getting rid of all government subsidies, specifically the ones laid out in the Biden Administration’s infrastructure bill.

“Just delete them all,” Musk said, per The Verge. “We’ve spent so much money…the federal budget deficit is insane.”

It is worthy to note that the US debt currently stands at $29 trillion, and the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill will add $256 billion to the national budget deficit over the next decade.

This is why Musk thinks that the solution to the enormous debt is the elimination of all forms of government subsidies.

This comes more than a month after the Tesla boss, who is worth over $250 billion revealed that his company has been selling electric cars for over a year in the country without the $7,500 federal tax credit.

