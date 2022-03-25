Elon Musk Reveals the Motivation Behind His Success: “I had an Existential Crisis When I was 11 or 12”

Elon Musk has opened up on the motivation behind his interest in the universe.

Speaking in a new interview, the Tesla boss said he was a very curious kid who suffered an existential crisis when he was 11 or 12 years old and wondered about the meaning of life, why we are here, what is out there, and that those questions guided the path he eventually took in life.

“I was very curious about what’s the meaning of life. I had an existential crisis, came to the conclusion that we don’t know the answer, but if we increase the scope and scale of civilization we have a better chance of understanding the meaning of life,” he said in his video.

Watch him:

