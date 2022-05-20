Elon Musk Reportedly Paid Off a Flight Attendant $250,000 After Exposing Himself to Her

The New York Post is reporting that Elon Musk has been accused of exposing himself to a flight attendant aboard one of his private planes, an incident that reportedly happened in 2016, and later paid the woman $250,000 to settle her sexual misconduct claim.

Per the outlet, he allegedly rubbed the woman’s leg without her permission, offered to buy her a horse if she gave him an erotic massage onboard the plane. This happened during a flight to London.

The woman said that he asked her to come to his room, and during the massage, he “exposed his genitals” and then “touched her leg and offered to buy her a horse if she would ‘do more,’ referring to performance of sex acts.”

She declined, finished the massage without engaging in anything sexual, and later called him out.

SpaceX, the company founded by Musk, eventually paid her attendant $250,000 in 2018 to settle the sexual misconduct claim against him.

Reacting to this, Musk attempts to dismiss it as a political attack, calling the report a “hit piece.”

“If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light,” he wrote to Insider, per The New York Post..

