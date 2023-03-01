Search
Emmanuel Offor
Elon Musk regains position as world richest man

Lifestyle

Tesla founder Elon Musk has regained his title as the world’s richest person. This has been reported by Bloomberg.

In December 2022 he was dethroned by Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault, but the rise of Tesla shares has brought him back to the top of the rankings.

Musk’s net worth has risen to 187 billion dollars, which is a huge increase from the beginning of 2023 when he had a net worth of 137 billion dollars.

As of September 2021, Musk is the world’s richest person, taking that position from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In 2023, Musk was recognized by Guinness World Records for breaking the world record for the most money lost in history, but it was a short-lived loss that he has managed to recover in a short space of time.

The company lost a record 700 billion dollars in 2022 due to investor concerns over the effects of covid-19 in China and Musk’s controversial acquisition of Twitter.

