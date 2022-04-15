Elon Musk offers to Buy 100% of Twitter for $54 a share

Elon Musk became a trending topic yesterday after news surfaced that he has offered to buy 100% of Twitter.

According to Yahoo News, the Tesla CEO, who has a 9.2% stake in Twitter already, offered to buy the social media platform for $54.20 a share. The outlet added that here’s what Musk wrote in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor, as disclosed in a new SEC filing:

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.

As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

Twitter confirmed in a press release, saying that the board of directors “will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

“It would be hard for any other bidders/consortium to emerge and the Twitter board will be forced likely to accept this bid and/or run an active process to sell Twitter,” said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

We can’t wait to see what happens.

