Monday, December 12, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Elon Musk Mercilessly Booed at Dave Chappelle’s Show: WATCH

Elon Musk was embarrassingly shamed by a crowd in San Francisco on Sunday night after he was invited onstage by comedian Dave Chappelle.

When he tried to speak, the booing got so loud, with Musk pacing the stage, unsure of what to do, that Chappelle himself had to snap at the crowd. “Cheers and boos, I see. Elon…” Chappelle said.

“Hey Dave,” Musk responded, stirring another wave of boos from the crowd.

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle said in an attempt to make a joke, adding, “All these people who are booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious, you have terrible seats.”

It didn’t get any better.

“Thanks for having me up on stage,” Musk said as more people booed him. And he walked right off.

See some of the videos:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: