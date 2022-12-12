Elon Musk Mercilessly Booed at Dave Chappelle’s Show: WATCH

Elon Musk was embarrassingly shamed by a crowd in San Francisco on Sunday night after he was invited onstage by comedian Dave Chappelle.

When he tried to speak, the booing got so loud, with Musk pacing the stage, unsure of what to do, that Chappelle himself had to snap at the crowd. “Cheers and boos, I see. Elon…” Chappelle said.

“Hey Dave,” Musk responded, stirring another wave of boos from the crowd.

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle said in an attempt to make a joke, adding, “All these people who are booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious, you have terrible seats.”

It didn’t get any better.

“Thanks for having me up on stage,” Musk said as more people booed him. And he walked right off.

See some of the videos:

Elon getting booed is hilariouuuuus 😂😂😂 Only funny thing Chappelle’s done in years pic.twitter.com/G2gLgDLA3Y — Sarah Woolard, JD (@sarahwoolard) December 12, 2022

