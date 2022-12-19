Search
Elon Musk may step down as Twitter CEO

By: Emmanuel Offor

Twitter’s new boss, Elon Musk, may be step down as the Chief Executive Officer of the micro-blogging company after less than two months on the job.

This comes after Musk tweeted a poll via his verified handle on Sunday night asking tweeps to vote on whether he should step down as Twitter’s CEO, adding that he would abide by the poll’s results.

He tweeted, “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

As of Monday morning, with about six hours to the end of the poll, “Yes” was winning by a margin of 57% to 43%.

Since Musk took over as the head of Twitter, he has used polls to take some few decisions.

For instance, he asked users via a poll whether former US president Donald Trump should be unbanned or not. He did the same for a few other suspended accounts.

On who is going to replace him if people ended up ‘voting’ him out, Musk replied to certain tweets hinting that there’s really no successor he has in mind.

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” he said in a tweet.

President Ramaphosa re-elected ANC leader
It’s not your job – Agbakoba slams EFCC over Kogi Govt Finances
