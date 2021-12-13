Elon Musk is TIME Magazine Person of the Year for 2021

Congratulations to Elon Musk!

TIME Magazine has named the Tesla boss the 2021 Person of the Year. And in the editor’s letter explaining the decision, Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal said: “Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too. In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world’s richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society.”

In addition to this, TIME also announced an Entertainer of the Year, and Athlete of the Year, and Heroes of the Year: The Entertainer of the Year was singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, the Athlete of the Year was gymnast Simone Biles, and the Heroes of the Year were “Vaccine scientists and the miracle of mRNA.”

