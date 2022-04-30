Elon Musk is Contemplating Monetizing Twitter With Embedded and Quote Tweets

Elon Musk now has Twitter in his pocket and he reportedly contemplating monetizing the platform beyond its Twitter Blue subscription service.

Reuters reports that sources close to the billionaire said he might try to make money from tweets and slash executives’ salaries. He apparently has notified the banks about his tentative plans earlier this month. He secured $13 billion in loans and another $12.5 billion margin loan fixed to his Tesla stock to buy Twitter. He also recently sold $8.5 billion of his Tesla shares. He paid for the balance in cash.

Complex adds: “In addition to potentially cutting salaries—which he’s said could amount to $3 million in savings—he’s considering monetizing tweets “that contain important information or go viral,” the report writes. He’s also contemplating having websites pay a fee to quote or embed tweets from verified accounts, but will keep “moderation policies on the social media platform…as free as possible.”

He might also alter the Twitter Blue program, by decreasing the pricing, which currently costs $2.99 a month; prohibiting ads, and allowing users to pay in Dogecoin.”

We can’t wait to see how this all pans out.

