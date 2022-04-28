Elon Musk Finally Rolls Out His Plan for Twitter: “It Must Be Politcally Neutral”

Elon Musk continues to receive backlash from liberal-minded people who worry about the kind of upset he would brought to the platform now that he owns it.

Yesterday, the Tesla boss accused those who have a problem with his ownership of the platform of suppressing free speech. “The extreme antibody reaction from those who fear free speech says it all,” he tweeted, adding: “By “free speech”, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people.”

Now, he has taken to his Twitter yet again to announce why he believes Twitter must be politcally neutral. “For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally,” he wrote, stirring more heated reactions.

See the post;

For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...