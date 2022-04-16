Elon Musk casts doubt over Twitter takeover

Tesla boss Elon Musk has admitted he is “not sure” his takeover bid for social media firm Twitter will be successful.

He made the comments at a conference just hours after revealing that he had offered to buy the company for $54.20 a share, valuing the firm at $43bn.

Also on Thursday, Twitter’s chief executive told employees that the company was evaluating the approach.

Parag Agrawal reportedly said at the staff meeting that the company was not being “held hostage” by the offer.

Speaking at the TED2022 conference in Vancouver, Mr Musk said: “I am not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it.”

He added that he had a “Plan B” if his bid for Twitter was rejected, but gave no further details of what that could mean.

Mr Musk also said at the event that Twitter should be more open and transparent. “I think it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech,” he said.

