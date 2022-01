Elon Musk took to Twitter to slam Joe Biden for failing to invite to a summit meeting this week.

Complex says that a “number of the top CEOs in the United States joined Biden for a summit meeting on Wednesday, with CEOs from both Ford and General Motors were present. Both companies were praised by Biden for increasing production on electric vehicles.”

Musk, meanwhile, was not invited.

Biden shared a video from the meeting, and Musk went there to rant.

“Starts with a T,” he wrote. “Ends with an A. ESLA in the middle.” And when a fan said it was “madness” for them to exclude Tesla from the conversation, Musk went apeshit. “Biden is a damp [sock emoji] puppet in human form,” he wrote. Starts with a T

