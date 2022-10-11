Tuesday, October 11, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Elon Musk Blames Communism for His Failed Relationship With Trans Daughter: ‘Can’t Win Them All’

Elon Musk is blaming communism for his failed relationship with his trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Recall that Wilson changed her name earlier this year and cut ties with him. Now, the Tesla boss is blaming communism for the deterioration of their relationship.

Speaking with The Financial Times, Musk addressed Vivian’s request to not “be related to my biological father in any way.” He claimed that this happened because educational institutions across the country have been taken over, or influenced by “neo-Marxists,” as he put it.

“It’s full-on communism and a general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil,” said the 51-year-old business mogul. “It [the relationship] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others [children]. Can’t win them all.”

See part of his comments here:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: