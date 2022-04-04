Elon Musk acquires majority stake in Twitter

Elon Musk has taken a major stake in Twitter, sending the social media network’s stock soaring and igniting speculation he could seek an active role in its operations.

Musk, the world’s richest man and CEO of electric vehicle company Tesla, is a frequent Twitter user who often posts controversial messages and announcements and has long been critical of social media companies.

In one recent post, he questioned Twitter’s adherence to free speech and hinted at launching his own platform.

According to a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the South African-born billionaire acquired nearly 73.5 million Twitter shares — a 9.2 per cent stake in the company.

Based on Friday’s closing price of the company’s stock, his investment amounts to nearly $2.9 billion.

This had an instant impact on investors. At 7.15 am in New York (1115 GMT) Twitter’s stock was trading at about $49, up by around 26 per cent.

“We would expect this passive stake as just the start of broader conversations with the Twitter board/management that could ultimately lead to an active stake and a potential more aggressive ownership role of Twitter,” analysts Daniel Ives and John Katsingris of Wedbush wrote in a note.

