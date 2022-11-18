Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Ellen Pompeo Quits Grey’s Anatomy After 19 Seasons

Ellen Pompeo is saying goodbye to her role as Meredith Grey on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

The actress announced that she was leaving the show after 19 Seasons, via her verified Instagram page on Thursday, November 17.

In her farewell note, Ellen Pompeo thanked the fans for all of the love and support they have shown her character through 19 seasons of the show and noted that despite her exit, the Emmy Award winning show will go on.

She however added that she will be back to visit, following in the footsteps of many if the stars who have exited the show over the years.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: