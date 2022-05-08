Elizabeth Olsen Says She Doesn’t Watch Her Marvel Films at Premieres Due to Fear of Failure

Elizabeth Olsen panics at movie premieres and for this reason, doesn’t watch her own Marvel films at such events.

The actress who stars Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which hit the theaters this weekend, revealed this on immy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

Speaking with Fallon, Olsen, who reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, said that a fear of failure prevents her from watching her projects at the premieres.

“I just decided I can’t watch these Marvel movies at a premiere anymore,” Olsen added. “Every time I watch it and I look around me and I’m like ‘Well, it’s our first flop’ — like, every time, I just think, ‘It’s our first flop.’”

“I saw ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and I looked around me and said, ‘Is it our first flop?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know about this one,’” Olsen continued, speaking of the 2019 blockbuster film, which grossed nearly $3 billion at the worldwide box office to become the second-highest-grossing movie of all time.

Fallon then told her that the latest installment of Doctor Strange has overwhelmingly positive. “It is so not a flop,” Fallon said. “And you are getting great reviews, by the way. You just pop; you’re stunning in this thing.”

Watch them:

