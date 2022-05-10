Elizabeth Olsen Explains Why She’s Unhappy With People Who Belittle Marvel Universe

Elizabeth Olsen has no patience with people who thumb their nose at Marvel Universe.

The actor shared how she feels about unhealthy criticisms in a recent interview with The Independent, where she said that such critics make them “seem like a lesser type of art.”

“I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” she said. “These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators – I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects.”

“From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening,” Olsen continued. “But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That’s where I get a little feisty about that.”

This comes after Martin Scorsese notoriously said in a 2019 interview with Empire that MCU films were “not cinema,” claiming that they were more comparable to theme parks.

You can see the rest of Olsen’s interview here.

