Eli Bulamu Drops New Single, ‘Abisotinga’

Eli Bulamu, real names Elijah Kasule Bulamu in his early 20s is an Urban Gospel Dancehall artiste from Uganda. He is a singer, song-writer and and instrumentalist. He’s been applauded for the energy he puts up on stage during his performances.

He won the VIGA -Breakthrough Artiste 2019 later being nominated in the Buzz Teeniez Awards for Best Gospel Song(Detergent) and the Royal Gospel Music Awards for best breakthrough artiste.

He has since releases seven singles including; Blessed, Follow you Lord, Bwetuti featuring Don Zaabu, Mateeka, Demonstration, Detergent,Done it all Featuring John Marie, Taala Featuring Suspekt Leizor and the latest Abisotinga.

He has performed at several events including Levixone’s Turn the Replay concert for a filled Lugogo Cricket oval, the annual Beat Connect events, at Pastor Bugembe’s Worship house among others.

He staged his first concert in 2018 at the National Theatre, in 2021 He staged the second one: “Rebirth Online Experience” that was televised on BTM TV, U24 TV, and Tagy TV and his Youtube Channel.

