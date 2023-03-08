Elections: Tinubu seeks to access election materials

The President-Elect, Bola Tinubu is seeking an order by the Court of Appeal to access sensitive materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

His counsel, Akintola Makinde, said he would need to inspect, scan and make photocopies of some of the electoral materials to enable him to prepare his defence against petitions that seek to nullify Tinubu’s election.

Makinde stated this on Tuesday at the day’s sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

INEC had asked the Presidential Election Petition Court to vary the orders which were earlier granted to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi to inspect materials used for last presidential election.

At the day’s sitting, counsel for the LP, Onyechi Ikpeazu, said his team needs a physical inspection of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to enable them carry out a forensic inspection.

They also asked that the evidences are preserved before they are configured by INEC.

Counsel for INEC, Tanimu Inuwa, however, asked the court to dismiss the application, on the ground that it will cause serious delay in the governorship election for March 11.

He added that there are 176,000 polling units across the country and each have its own unique BVAS machine which needs to be configured and it will be very difficult for them to configure such within a short period.

He assured that no data will be lost as they have transferred the data to their backend server.

