Elections: Shehu Sani reveals what happened in Mosque Friday

A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has revealed what happened during worship at a mosque on Friday.

It is a general belief in Nigeria that Imams try to convince their congregants to vote a particular candidate on the eve of crucial elections.

Nigeria holds its presidential and National Assembly elections today, Saturday 25th of February, 2023.

There are eighteen presidential candidates on the ballot, but the top contenders include Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP.

Shehu Sani, who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial district in the eighth Assembly, said that the Imam in his mosque was about to announce to the people the candidate to vote but had to change his mind due to the presence of youths in the mosque.

“Imam of our Friday mosque wanted to campaign for one candidate, when he noticed that the youths suddenly filled up the mosque, he stylishly changed the sermon to the story of Pharaoh in Egypt,” he tweeted on Friday.

