Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Elections: Resign, don’t blame your staff – Atiku slams INEC Chairman

Politics

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, to resign from his position.

INEC declared the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, the winner of the February 25 election with 8,794,726 votes.

Tinubu beat Atiku who polled 6,984,520 votes and the Labour Party, LP, candidate Peter Obi who secured 6,101,533 votes.

Yakubu, during a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) yesterday, noted that a number of issues affected the outcome of the polls.

He vowed that officials responsible for the infractions wouldn’t be involved in the gubernatorial poll on March 11 and would face disciplinary actions.

However, Atiku in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, on Sunday said: “Prof. Yakubu should be man enough to own up to his failure.

“A fish rots from the head down, and that is what has happened at INEC.

“Rather than suspend any staff, the INEC chairman is the one that needs to step aside as his first act of contrition.”

Latest

Politics

Oyo Guber: LP adopts PDP’s Makinde

0
The Oyo State chapter of the Labour Party, LP,...
News

Fani-Kayode raises alarm, says PDP trying to incite violence in Abuja

0
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi...
Politics

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos in victorious homecoming

0
Bola Tinubu has made his first visit to Lagos...
News

2023 Elections failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations – US Ambassador

0
Bare eight days after Nigeria held its presidential poll,...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Oyo Guber: LP adopts PDP’s Makinde

0
The Oyo State chapter of the Labour Party, LP,...
News

Fani-Kayode raises alarm, says PDP trying to incite violence in Abuja

0
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi...
Politics

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos in victorious homecoming

0
Bola Tinubu has made his first visit to Lagos...
News

2023 Elections failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations – US Ambassador

0
Bare eight days after Nigeria held its presidential poll,...
Lifestyle

Davido’s Babymama, Sophia, shares update on daughter’s health

0
Nigerian music superstar Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has stirred...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Oyo Guber: LP adopts PDP’s Makinde

Emmanuel Offor -
The Oyo State chapter of the Labour Party, LP, has adopted Governor Seyi Makinde as its governorship candidate for the March 11 gubernatorial election. LP...
Read more

Fani-Kayode raises alarm, says PDP trying to incite violence in Abuja

Emmanuel Offor -
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of trying to incite and destabilize Nigerians...
Read more

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos in victorious homecoming

Emmanuel Offor -
Bola Tinubu has made his first visit to Lagos State after his presidential election triumph. The All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer defeated the Peoples Democratic...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: