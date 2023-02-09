Search
Elections: NUC orders closure of Universities

News

The National Universities Commission, NUC, has directed the closure of all universities and inter-university centres between February 22nd and March 14.

NUC said there would be no academic activities during the shutdown.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Maiyaki.

According to the statement, the decision followed concerns about the security of staff, students and the universities’ properties during the general elections scheduled from February 25 – March 14.

The Commission said the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave the directive following consultation with relevant security agencies.

See the letter below.

