Elections: NLC declares for Peter Obi

Politics

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed all workers to work for the success of the Labour Party for the general election in line with an earlier resolution of its National Executive Council.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Secretary, NLC National Political Commission, Comrade Chris Uyot, dated 21st February 2023.

Consequently, the NLC mandated all its political committee members in the states to intensify their work in mobilizing workers and the Nigerian people both at the local, ward and polling units to vote for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and all candidates of the Labour Party contesting the elections.

It also tasked the political committees to work with its allies in civil society organisations and students to take all necessary steps to safeguard the people’s votes by ensuring that the electoral process is transparent, free and fair.

To accomplish these tasks, the NLC said all affiliate unions and State Councils of Congress are to give maximum cooperation and support to the political committees to strengthen their work at the state, local government, wards and polling unit levels by ensuring that they provide at least 10 ward coordinators and canvassers to not only mobilise but defend the peoples’ votes.

