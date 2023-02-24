Search
Elections: Immigration boss Idris orders 24-hr border closure

News

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the closure of the country’s borders throughout Saturday for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Isah Jere Idris, gave the directive to command comptrollers across the country in a circular Thursday.

The circular titled ‘Border Closure for the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections’ read: “The Federal Government has directed the total closure of all Land Borders effective from 00:00 hours on Saturday 25th February, 2023 to 00:00 hours Sunday, 26th February, 2023.

“Accordingly, all Command Comptrollers especially those in the Border States are to ensure strict enforcement of this directive.”

