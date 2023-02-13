Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Elections: All eyes are on you – Buhari tells Police

News

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu has declared that the eyes of the nation and global community are on the Nigeria Police Force and all law enforcement agencies.

The President stated this on Monday when he commissioned the newly-procured NPF operational assets, vehicles, crowd control, and anti-riot equipment at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

President Buhari who on Friday briefed by the Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba on the operation order and action plan for the polls expressed confidence in the level of preparedness of the police for the exercise.

He told the police chief that his expectation of the security agency to provide adequate security that would foster a credible exercise remains high.

The President further stated that he has significantly accomplished plans to reposition the police and expects that the incoming administration will sustain his initiative.

Similarly, a large catchment of arms, ammunition, and riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment procured by the Police will also be commissioned by the President.

Latest

Sports

Fans queue to buy Osimhen’s face mask

0
Fans of Serie A club, Napoli now queue up...
News

Cash Crunch: Banks will restore normalcy soon – CIBN

0
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, says...
Politics

Northerners should reject Atiku for opposing Sharia – Shettima

0
All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential running mate, Kashim Shettima,...
Politics

INEC, US Officials meet in Abuja

0
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Sports

Fans queue to buy Osimhen’s face mask

0
Fans of Serie A club, Napoli now queue up...
News

Cash Crunch: Banks will restore normalcy soon – CIBN

0
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, says...
Politics

Northerners should reject Atiku for opposing Sharia – Shettima

0
All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential running mate, Kashim Shettima,...
Politics

INEC, US Officials meet in Abuja

0
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),...
Politics

CAN, LP dismiss claim of N2bn cash gift from Peter Obi

0
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Labour...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Fans queue to buy Osimhen’s face mask

Emmanuel Offor -
Fans of Serie A club, Napoli now queue up to buy replicas of Victor Osimhen’s protective mask at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona on...
Read more

Cash Crunch: Banks will restore normalcy soon – CIBN

Emmanuel Offor -
The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, says the banking industry in the country is strong, focused and committed to addressing all the...
Read more

Northerners should reject Atiku for opposing Sharia – Shettima

Emmanuel Offor -
All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential running mate, Kashim Shettima, has identified why Northerners should not vote for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate,...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: