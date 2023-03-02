Search
Emmanuel Offor
Election Results: Tinubu must be sacked – Dino Melaye

Politics

The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Campaign Council, PCC, Dino Melaye, has said there is no retreat in the party’s search for justice following the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Melaye, who also served as the presidential election collation agent of the PDP, had during the collation of results accused the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu of having rigged the presidential election.

Melaye had led eight other party agents, including the Labour Party to stage a walk out at the national Collation Centre.

He pointed out that the BVAS was not used at various areas during the elections, alleging mass thumb-printing by the All Progressives Congress APC, at different polling units with the help of INEC.

He also lamented that the electoral umpire has failed to upload results on its server since after the conduct of the election on Saturday.

The PDP chieftain, in a tweet on Wednesday said the party must get justice, calling on supporters to be calm and maintain peace.

“A clarion call on all Atiku’s supporters all over the world not to be perturbed. Weeping may tarry till night but joy cometh in the morning,” he wrote.

“This grave injustice shall not stand. The battle to retrieve our stolen mandate is a battle of no retreat, no surrender.”

