Election Postponement: Universities extend resumption dates

With the postponement of the governorship and state assembly elections to March 18, several universities have extended their resumption dates for academic activities.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced a one-week delay of the elections earlier scheduled for March 11 for reconfiguration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used during the presidential and National Assembly elections two weeks ago.

In separate notices, students and staff of several universities were informed of the new resumption of academic activities.

In a circular, the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria said the earlier resumption date of March 14 has been shifted resumption to March 21.

Similarly, the University of Lagos (UNILAG), in a Facebook post on Friday, said, “On behalf of the University Senate, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, FAS, has approved that the resumption of academic activities be postponed to Tuesday, March 21, 2023.”

In a similar vein, Nasarawa State University, in a Friday circular shared on Facebook, said the earlier resumption date of Tuesday, March 14 had been shifted to Sunday, March 19.

“Students are now expected to return to Campus on Sunday, 19th March 2023. Lectures would, however, resume on Monday, 20th March 2023,” Registrar Bala Ahmed II said.

“All members of the University Community are advised to note the above information and comply accordingly, please.”

