Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Elderly gunman found dead after California shooting

News

California police have identified the gunman suspected of killing 10 people in a ballroom dance studio near Los Angeles as Huu Can Tran, 72, who was later found dead in a white van.

He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Celebrations for Lunar New Year had been under way in Monterey Park, known for its large Asian population.

Ten people were wounded in the shooting, and seven are still in hospital, some in a critical condition, the sheriff said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon in Monterey Park.

He added that the 10 people who died were still being identified, but they “seem to be probably in their 50s, 60s and some maybe even beyond there”.

Earlier, officials said five women and five men had been killed, all “probably” of Asian descent.

Police do not yet know the motive for the deadly attack.

Latest

Politics

 Gov Abiodun declares Tuesday, Wednesday work-free days for collection of PVCs

0
Ogun Government has declared Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday,...
News

I had 3 pregnancies for Apostle Suleman – Halima Abubakar

0
Controversial Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has finally updated the...
Politics

In Kano campaign, Obi charges youths to reject endemic poverty

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi,...
Politics

Yahaya Bello denies dumping Tinubu’s campaign

0
The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has reassured...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

 Gov Abiodun declares Tuesday, Wednesday work-free days for collection of PVCs

0
Ogun Government has declared Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday,...
News

I had 3 pregnancies for Apostle Suleman – Halima Abubakar

0
Controversial Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has finally updated the...
Politics

In Kano campaign, Obi charges youths to reject endemic poverty

0
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi,...
Politics

Yahaya Bello denies dumping Tinubu’s campaign

0
The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has reassured...
News

SERAP drags Buhari to court over electricity tariff hike

0
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

 Gov Abiodun declares Tuesday, Wednesday work-free days for collection of PVCs

Emmanuel Offor -
Ogun Government has declared Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Wednesday, Jan. 25 as work-free days for workers in the state public service. This is contained in...
Read more

I had 3 pregnancies for Apostle Suleman – Halima Abubakar

Emmanuel Offor -
Controversial Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has finally updated the general public about her alleged relationship with the founder of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle...
Read more

In Kano campaign, Obi charges youths to reject endemic poverty

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has advised Nigerian youths not to be deceived again by political parties that have kept...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: