Elderly gunman found dead after California shooting

California police have identified the gunman suspected of killing 10 people in a ballroom dance studio near Los Angeles as Huu Can Tran, 72, who was later found dead in a white van.

He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Celebrations for Lunar New Year had been under way in Monterey Park, known for its large Asian population.

Ten people were wounded in the shooting, and seven are still in hospital, some in a critical condition, the sheriff said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon in Monterey Park.

He added that the 10 people who died were still being identified, but they “seem to be probably in their 50s, 60s and some maybe even beyond there”.

Earlier, officials said five women and five men had been killed, all “probably” of Asian descent.

Police do not yet know the motive for the deadly attack.

