Thursday, June 30, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Eldee the Don Declares Unending Hemorrhoids on Folks Guilty of Farting

Eldee the Don must have had the worst experience mid-flight as he didn’t hesitate to send a ill-luck across some people’s way.

The former rapper now based in the United States is obviously very offended by people who fart without decorum especially aboard planes.

Eldee cursed this set of individuals with colon hemorrhoids for the suffering they inflict when they unleash their waste in such an enclosed space. He tweeted,

“All you assholes who fart aboard airplanes… May you have unending colon hemorrhoids for the suffering you cause. Amen.”

 

