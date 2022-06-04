El-Rufai’s son, Bashir, makes Peter Obi challenge

A son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai Bashir, has disclosed what he will do if the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, wins the 2023 election.

Bashir promised to climb two of the highest rocks in Nigeria if Obi wins the presidential election.

He promised to climb Aso Rock, Zuma Rock and write “Bashir El-Rufai is a goat” if Obi wins the next presidential election.

A Twitter user identified as CJMOOREPLUG had tweeted: “Even if you don’t say it out, it’s very obvious from the way the person smiles lately on TV. APC and PDP are jokers. Since 1998 nothing has changed in Nigeria. The 2023 election will be different. It is either Peter Obi or everyone move on, we can’t continue like this.”

Responding, Bashir tweeted: “If Peter ever becomes President of Nigeria, I promise to climb Zuma Rock and Aso Rock to paint ‘Bashir El-Rufai is a goat’.

“It’ll be on the famous face etched on the rock so everyone can see, and in a font and colour that grasps attention, and at night it’ll glow in the dark. Save this tweet.”

Obi, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, joined Labour Party.

The former Anambra State governor clinched LP presidential ticket, and is popular among the youths on social media.

