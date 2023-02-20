Search
El-Rufai worse than Ojukwu – Reno Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has expressed shock that Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State is still moving around freely and still holding onto his office after daring to thwart a policy of the Federal government.

In his continued disobedience to the Federal Government’s directive to keep the old N500 and N1000 notes out of circulation, El-Rufai on Sunday, directed all ministries, departments and agencies to continue to receive payment in all denominations, until the court verdict

Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, in a statement said individuals can make payment using all denominations including 1,000 and 500 Naira denominations

This is coming a few days after El-Rufai asked residents of the state to continue using the old naira notes.

His directive is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari said in his national broadcast that both the N1,000 and N500 old Naira notes are no longer legal tender.

However, in his broadcast to the people of Kaduna State, El-rufai urged them to stand up strongly for democracy, peace and national unity.

And Reno Omokri in a tweet on Sunday said, “Did Ojukwu do up to what El-Rufai had done before General Gowon’s Military Government moved against him?

“Ojukwu didn’t issue the Biafran Pound until January 29, 1968. Yet, Nigeria moved against him. Why is Nigeria my country not moving against El-Rufai for treason?”

