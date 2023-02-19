El-Rufai will betray you – Tinubu warned

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been warned to be wary of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, warned Tinubu to be prepared because El-Rufai would betray him when the time comes.

In a tweet, Adeyanju pointed out that the governor has betrayed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Stressing that power is transient, Adeyanju wrote: “ElRufai will still betray Tinubu at the right time. Buhari is learning new lessons. He hasn’t even left Aso Rock yet but they are already showing him the kind of shege to expect. Power is always transient.”

El-Rufai, who is known to be close to Buhari, spoke against the president and his government last week.

The APC chieftain accused Buhari of allowing evil individuals to use him to fight the APC.

El-Rufai said those people who are using the president as an instrument to defeat the APC are doing so because they failed in their bid to force their own candidate on the party during the June 2022 primaries.

The governor was reacting to Buhari’s pronouncement on Naira redesign policy and the ongoing currency crisis Nigerians are experiencing.

He stressed that the old naira notes remain valid in Kaduna State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...