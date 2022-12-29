El-Rufai signs N376bn budget into law

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has signed the 2023 appropriation bill of N376 billion into law after it was passed by the state’s House of Assembly.

Briefing newsmen on Thursday, the Kaduna state Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Umma Aboki, said that the 2023 budget prioritizes health and education sectors as 43.70% has been earmarked for the two sectors.

Giving a breakdown of the budget, the commissioner said that 15.70% of the total budget has been allocated to Health and 28% of the total budget allocated to Education, , bringing the total allocation to Health and Education to 43.70%.

The commissioner explained that an allocation of about 3% of the total budget to social welfare and pro-poor interventions has been spread across various implementing Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in line with government’s policy of leaving no one behind.

Hajiya Umma further disclosed that the Capital Expenditure of the budget amounts to N240,972,204,025.09, which is 64.01% of the entire budget, while Recurrent Expenditure is N135,484,430,899.57, that is 35.99% of the budget.

According to Hajiya Umma, “the 2023 Budget which is referred to as the “Budget of Continuous Growth and Development”, epitomizes continuity of development while strategizing on minimizing economic shocks occasioned by the unintended effects of policy reforms.’’

The commissioner further said that the ‘’ budget is focused on cushioning the negative effects by prioritizing human capital and social development, and the completion of ongoing projects with a view to consolidating the achievements of the past seven years that will enable the smooth transition of government.’’

Giving a further breakdown, she disclosed that the state expects N89, 277, 209, 534.01 as Internally Generated Revenue(IGR) and N59,922,244,646.12 as statutory allocation, including Exchange Gains, Excess Bank Charges, Equalization Funds, & Ecological Funds amounting to N3,442,854,825.50.

The commissioner also said that the state government is expecting N30,756,738,525.96 from Value Added Tax(VAT); N62,769,276,112.95, N61,662,182,999.07, N20,999,967,529.00 as Internal Grants, External Loans and External Grants respectively.

