El-Rufai prohibits election protest in Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has prohibited any form of protests over the results of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, announced this on behalf of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Aruwan said the announcement of result remained the exclusive preserve of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, reminding residents that declaring unofficial result had its implications.

He said, “As the collation of election results progresses, the Kaduna State Government hereby reminds citizens that protests of any sort remain strictly prohibited across the state.

“The State Government has noted with satisfaction the largely peaceful conduct of elections across the state, and commends residents for exercising their franchise in an orderly manner.

“Citizens must, therefore, avoid street protests over election results – or of any other kind – in order to preserve the atmosphere of calm so far experienced. Actions which may disrupt public peace will be handled decisively by security agencies.

“It must be stressed that the announcement of election results is the exclusive duty of the Independent National Electoral Commission. Individuals and groups involved in unofficial publication of results should be aware that they constitute serious threats to public peace and order.

“Individuals or groups who may have queries over officially announced results are strongly urged to utilise the legal instruments provided by the Electoral Act.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai continues to monitor closely the security situation in relation to the conduct of the elections, alongside security agencies in the state.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...