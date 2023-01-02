El-Rufai pardons 11 prisoners on New Year Day

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of of Kaduna state has approved the release of 11 prisoners from the Nigerian Correctional Service in celebration of the new year 2023.

This is an exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended) and on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on the prerogative of mercy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, which detailed that the pardoned convicts include those serving jail sentences of three years or more who have six months or fewer to complete their term, as well as long term prisoners who have served ten years or more of their sentence with good conduct and convicts suffering from ill health likely to terminate in death.

Among those pardoned include Musa John, Yakubu Abdullahi and Habu Usman.

Others that were released include Shamsu Usman, Abdullahi Abdulmumuni, and Mahadi Abdullahi as well as Futune Mabuke, Abdullahi Lawal, Sunday Iliya , Mohammed Anas and Kayode Gabriel Adenji.

In addition, private submissions for clemency were made to the governor for consideration.

Meanwhile, Governor El Rufai thanked the people of the state for the opportunity to serve them, and for their understanding and support over the years.

He also asked them for continued commitment to peace and prosperity, hoping that the hard work done since 2015 to make the state better and improve lives will continue with the next government.

He told the teeming crowd at the remodelled Murtala Mohammed Square that the 2023 countdown will be his last as governor of Kaduna state and seized the opportunity to say goodbye.

