El-Rufai denies buying houses, siphoning government money to Dubai

Politics

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has insisted that he did not syphon the State’s money to Dubai.

El-Rufai also challenged his predecessors in the State to come out and swear that they have never pilfered the state’s treasury.

The former FCT Minister stated this in an interview in Hausa monitored on a local TV and Radio station.

He said, “I am happy that we constructed qualitative roads that would last for years. Not those kinds of roads they have constructed in the past, which after two years, after two rainy seasons, the roads would be bad.

“We still have work to do. Our plan is that we want all roads in Kaduna to be tarred. Anyone who comes to Kaduna wouldn’t see a muddy road.”

He added, “The people can see that we executed those projects with the loan we secured. We didn’t syphon the money to Dubai and buy houses or go to Jabi Road and build a mansion.

“We aren’t like such people. I became the Governor of Kaduna State with only one house located at Danja Street in Unguwan Sarki Kaduna. I have completed my tenure, Alhamdulillah…that is my only house. I don’t have any other house. I didn’t build a mansion. I don’t even need it.”

