Gospel musician, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, has passed away after a battle with throat cancer

The Ekwueme crooner reportedly died at an hospital in Abuja on Friday, April 8, after being on life support for over two months.

According to reports, the mother-of-four was said to be diagnosed of the deadly ailment and has been battling it for a while now.

Until her death, the deceased was a leading chorister at Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

