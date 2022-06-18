Saturday, June 18, 2022
#EkitiDecides: ‘I expect to be victorious’ – APC’s Oyebanji declares

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2022 Ekiti elections, Abayomi Oyebanji, says he is optimistic about his chances in Saturday’s poll.

Mr Oyebanji spoke to reporters after casting his vote.

“The process is seamless,” he said. “I have just cast my vote and everything went very well. I must commend INEC on the improvement on their last outing.”

He said he hasn’t received any negative reports so far and the process is as peaceful everywhere as it was in his polling unit.

The APC candidate arrived at the polling unit about 10.30am and was accredited within three minutes of his arrival.

