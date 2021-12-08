Ekiti State SSG quits to join Guber Race

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has accepted the resignation of Secretary to the State Government, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, from his cabinet.

This comes bare days after Gov Fayemi asked all members of his cabinet who wished to run for elective office to quit.

The resignation which was conveyed in a letter to the Governor, dated December 3, 2021, takes effect from Tuesday, December 7th.

In the letter, Oyebanji had cited his decision to contest the forth- coming governorship election in the State for his resignation as Secretary to the State Government.

Governor Fayemi in accepting Oyebanji’s resignation, thanked the former SSG for his remarkable contribution to the administration since inception in 2018 and wished him well in his future endeavours.

