Thursday, October 20, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Ekiti State Speaker Funminiyi Afuye dies at 66

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly Funminiyi Afuye has died following a cardiac arrest.

He was 66 years old.

“Rt. Hon Afuye died Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado- Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest,” Yinka Oyebode, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, said in a statement Wednesday.

“The late Afuye, 66, was a former Commissioner of the Ekiti State  Ministry of Information, and a two-time member of the State Assembly. He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019.”

His death comes barely a couple days after Governor Oyebanji, elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was sworn into office to replace Kayode Fayemi.

