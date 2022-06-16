Ekiti Guber: Candidates sign Peace Accord

Candidates in the Ekiti State governorship election on Wednesday signed a Peace Accord ahead of the poll slated for Saturday.

They signed the Peace Accord at an event held in Ado-Ekiti under the auspices of the National Peace Committee (NPC) led by a former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (GCFR), who was represented by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah.

The accord was signed by the eleven candidates vying for the post.

During the event, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu expressed gratitude to the NPC for the initiative, saying it has been fruitful.

“Since the Edo State Gov. election held in September 2020, followed by the Ondo State Gov. election in October 2020 & the Anambra State Gov. election in November 2021, political parties & candidates have signed the Peace Accord under the auspices of the National Peace Committee,” he said in a statement.

“The intervention of the Peace Committee no doubt contributed in no small way to the peaceful conduct of previous Governorship elections. We are confident that the Ekiti State Governorship election holding this Saturday will not be different.”

Hon.Chairman INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu signs as a witness at the ongoing Peace Accord engagement with Ekiti State Governorship Candidates in Ado Ekiti ahead of the #EkitiDecides2022 slated for 18th June 2022. pic.twitter.com/mzCC53ilnm — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) June 15, 2022

