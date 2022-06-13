Ekiti Guber: Candidates make their pitch in televised debate

It’s less than a week to the Ekiti State Governorship election and the gladiators went head to head in a televised debate hosted by ChannelsTV.

Expected to feature were: Oluwole Oluyede – African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kemi Elebute Halle – Action Democratic Party (ADP), Biodun Oyebanji – All Progressives Congress (APC), Olabisi Kolawole – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Oni – Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi – Young Progressives Party (YPP).

See updates from the debate below…

I have a six-point agenda for Ekiti. I will focus on agriculture. – Olabisi Kolawole, PDP#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/gMjl94j7NJ — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

We have to improve our economy and draw investors to Ekiti. We need to change the mindset of Ekiti people. – Oluwole Oloyede, ADC#EkitiGovDebate#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/JneQQtkQX7 — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

Ekiti Election: Why I Dumped PDP For SDP – Segun Onihttps://t.co/1lMrB7DblL pic.twitter.com/QSrD4TF7Ov — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

#EkitiGovDebate: I Plan To Create Massive Wealth, Says Debo Ranti Ajayihttps://t.co/SXPw6pCLpF pic.twitter.com/ijU9GS7T8e — Channels Television (@channelstv) June 12, 2022

